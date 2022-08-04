ACT to phase out fossil fuel gas by 2045

THE ACT Government has announced it will phase out fossil fuel gas by 2045 by switching Canberra to 100 per cent renewable electricity.

As part of the initial phase of the transition, the government says new “greenfields” suburbs will no longer be connected to gas mains, and from 2023 new gas connections will cease for future infill developments.

Fossil-fuel gas currently accounts for 20 per cent of the ACT’s emissions.

In reaching the policy decision, the government says it has considered all options, including the possible use of hydrogen and biogas.

The government has also released a position paper, which outlines the decision to transition away from fossil-fuel gas.

“We know there will be costs associated with the transition away from gas – which is why we are giving people certainty now so that the transition can happen gently over the next two decades.” said ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“This is a long-term and gentle transition and we’re not switching off the gas network overnight. Like the transition from analogue to digital TV, or the phase out of leaded petrol, this will be a staged and managed transition.

“There are government supports and incentives available now for those ready to upgrade from gas to efficient electric appliances including the Sustainable Household Scheme, Home Energy Support Program and Business Water and Energy Program.“

The government’s position paper can be found here.