Active covid cases in southern NSW jump

THERE are currently 3452 active cases of COVID-19 throughout southern NSW, up from yesterday’s (February 1) 3258.

In today’s figures from the Southern NSW Local Health District, there were 242 new cases of covid reported throughout the area (including PCR and Rapid Antigen Test results), 90 of which were detected in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region.

There are 19 in the district currently hospitalised with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care.

Elsewhere in Southern NSW there are:

46 new cases in the Bega Valley

44 in Eurobodalla

28 in Goulburn Mulwaree

21 in the Snowy Monaro

3 In the Upper Lachlan

10 in the Yass Valley