Active covid cases in southern NSW jump

THERE are currently 3452 active cases of COVID-19 throughout southern NSW, up from yesterday’s (February 1) 3258.
In today’s figures from the Southern NSW Local Health District, there were 242 new cases of covid reported throughout the area (including PCR and Rapid Antigen Test results), 90 of which were detected in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region.
There are 19 in the district currently hospitalised with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care.
Elsewhere in Southern NSW there are:
- 46 new cases in the Bega Valley
- 44 in Eurobodalla
- 28 in Goulburn Mulwaree
- 21 in the Snowy Monaro
- 3 In the Upper Lachlan
- 10 in the Yass Valley
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply