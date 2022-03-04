AFP bomb squad called to ‘suspicious device’ in Gungahlin

ACT police and emergency services responded to a fire in Gungahlin early this morning (March 4), where a “suspicious device” was rendered safe by an AFP bomb response team.

“Just before 1am this morning ACT Policing and ACT Fire & Rescue responded to a small fire in a drain on Anthony Rolfe Avenue, Gungahlin,” said an ACT policing spokesperson.

“Upon arrival a suspicious device was located.

“A cordon was put in place and the AFP Bomb Response Team rendered the item safe.”

Several Gungahlin residents took to social media reporting a loud bang heard at about 4am.

“It was incredibly loud, there was no way you were sleeping through it,” said one resident living nearby.

“I looked out my window and saw smoke everywhere, went out to my lounge room and saw the bomb squad outside with a robot.

“It all happened at a nearby drain pipe, the robot was near the gutter.”

Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously on Anthony Rolfe Avenue (between Gribble Street and Gungahlin Drive) prior to 1am to contact Crime Stoppers on 18700 333000, quoting reference number 7049118.