Alleged car thief on bail faces 34 new charges

A 38-YEAR-OLD man is facing the ACT Magistrates Court today (July 25) on 34 charges, including five car thefts, and $26,000 in bank fraud.

He was identified by police in Ainslie on Saturday, and when asked to stop he attempted to flee on foot. He was apprehended following a short pursuit.

In court today, police will allege the man failed to appear in court on June 30, after agreeing he would do so as a bail condition granted on May 23.

Police will allege the man was involved in the theft of a black Mercedes SLK350 from Franklin on June 10, the theft of a red Kia Rio from Turner on June 19, the theft of a white Toyota Yaris and a silver Nissan X-Trail from Braddon on June 24, and the theft of a silver Volkswagen Gold from Turner on July 23.

Alleged burglaries in Campbell on July 2, lead to the man stealing bank cards from several residences and vehicles, which were then used in paywave and bank fraud offences in several suburbs across multiple dates, reaching a total of more than $26,000 in cash and goods.

At the time of the man’s arrest, he was in possession of bank cars, Medicare cards and licences stolen in his burglaries, and with police investigations continuing, more charges are expected to be laid.

In total the man will face 34 charges, made up of burglary, theft, three counts of driving a motor vehicle without consent, 14 counts of obtaining property by deception, nine of unlawful possession of stolen property, three of using number plates not properly issued, failing to stop for police and failing to appear after bail undertaking.