Alleged drug driver hits 200km/h on Tuggeranong Pkwy

A 39-YEAR-OLD alleged drug driver from Evatt led police on a high-speed chase across Canberra in the early hours of this morning (July 14).

About 1am today, ACT Police attempted to stop a Holden Statesman on Sulwood Drive in Wanniassa before observing it travelling at 200km/h northbound on the Tuggeranong Parkway.

Police allege the driver failed to stop for them again, and turned onto Ginninderra Drive in Bruce, crossing the median strip onto the wrong side of the road and continuing to drive in excess of 140km/h in the 80km/h zone.

The man was then observed driving around Lawson, reaching speeds of 160km/h along Maribyrnong Avenue in Kaleen – nearly three times the posted 60km/h limit.

ACT Police coordinated a forced stop by deploying tyre deflation devices at the end of Maribyrnong Avenue, which successfully stopped the vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by police.

The man is set to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today, charged with failing to stop a motor vehicle for police, aggravated furious / reckless driving, driving under the influence of a prescribed drug (methylamphetamine), driving while disqualified and breach of good behaviour obligations.

It is alleged that the driver was already disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for up to four years and is currently on bail with a condition to not drive or be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.