Alleged senior bikie charged with drug trafficking

A COOMBS man, who is allegedly a senior member of the Comancheros bikie gang, will be charged with drug trafficking today (May 9) in the ACT Magistrates Court.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a Coombs home on April 30 where they seized approximately 700 grams of suspected methylamphetamine, approximately $40,000 cash, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition. Police will allege the 30-year-old resident of this home is a senior Comanchero member who has directed the criminal operations of the gang in the ACT.

On Thursday (May 5) information was received by police that the 30-year-old had boarded a domestic flight to Melbourne. Detectives requested the man be intercepted at the airport by Australian Federal Police officers stationed at Melbourne Airport.

On Friday (May 6) ACT Policing detectives were issued an arrest warrant for the man in the ACT Magistrates Court. Later that evening, the man appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court where extradition to the ACT was approved.

In court today the man will be charged with one count of trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis. Bail will be opposed and it is anticipated that additional charges will be laid at a later date.