Al’s mural breaths life into laneway

RENOWNED mural artist Al Stark is busy bringing life to a Queanbeyan laneway.

Stark, is one of four artists helping to transform Blacksmiths Lane, as part of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council’s (QPRC) “Monaro Lanes” project.

Well-known for his murals, Stark has been on site since early July hand painting parts of the laneway in bright colours.

The design centres around the blacksmiths and wheelwrights who used to work in Monaro Street as early as 1877.

Local artists Suzie Bleach, Andy Townsend, and Michael Carruthers will also help transform the lane with an illuminated art wall, and hand forged signs.

It’s hoped the laneway upgrade, funded through a NSW government grant, will breath life back to Queanbeyan’s CBD.

“Thriving main streets are an integral part of any regional or rural community,” Monaro MP Nichole Overall says.

“Our main street is more than just a thoroughfare, it is a place where people can gather, socialise, dine and do business.”