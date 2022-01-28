Another covid death in southern NSW

There were 218 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in southern NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday. Eighteen people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.
Of the 218 cases, there were:
- 121 in Queanbeyan Palerang
- 13 in Bega Valley
- 28 in Eurobodalla
- 19 in Goulburn Mulwaree.
