Another covid death in southern NSW

A MAN in his 70s, from the Yass Valley has died from covid, the Southern NSW Local Health District reported today (January 28).
He is one of the 12 deaths the District has recorded since June.

There were 218 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in southern NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday. Eighteen people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Of the 218 cases, there were:

  • 121 in Queanbeyan Palerang
  • 13 in Bega Valley 
  • 28 in Eurobodalla 
  • 19 in Goulburn Mulwaree. 

