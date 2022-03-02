Anti-vax mandate protests cost ACT police nearly $2 million

ANTI-vaccine mandate protests that shut down parts of Canberra earlier this year have cost police almost $2 million, ACT Chief Officer Neil Gaughan confirmed today (March 2).

Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said that policing efforts had cost $1.9 million so far and that he expected numbers to increase as protests continue.

Mr Gaughan also said police expect demonstrations to take place each weekend in the lead up to the federal budget on March 29, with about 500 protestors still in Canberra and the surrounding area.

Talks between the ACT and federal governments are set to take place on whether the costs will be covered by Canberra taxpayers or nationally.

Police continue to monitor protest activity.