Artsday / Back to school for book launch

AUTHOR and former diplomat Soli Middleby grew up in the thick of Canberra’s arts community, then spent 20 years working in the Pacific on regional peace, stability and prosperity. Now she’s releasing a children’s book about evolution and diversity called “Do You Want To Meet Your Grandma?” which she wrote with Fijian artist Auntie Fonu. The launch will be at her old school, Ainslie Primary, at 2pm on August 19. Guests, especially little ones and grandparents, are welcome to rsvp to info@ainslies.act.edu.au The book is available at meetyourgrandma.com

NEWS is in from Canberra Youth Theatre of a new work they’ve commissioned from Joanna Richards, the inaugural recipient of the CYT Emerging Playwright Commission. Her play, “The Red Book”, is getting a private airing at the Ralph Wilson Theatre on August 21, and after that, well we might get to see it in public.

The galleries:

ANU Drill Hall Gallery is launching “Idris Murphy: backblocks” at 6pm this Thursday, August 18, then the show runs until October 16.

M16 ARTSPACE in Griffith has four new exhibitions running from noon Friday, August 19 to September 4: “Into the Forest” by Eva Van Gorsel & Manuel Pfeiffer; “Reconstructed Landscapes” by Emilio Cresciani ; “Conversations with My-Self and Others” by Lisa Stonham; “The Good Mother” by Vee Malnar.

“A MOMENT In Time,” by the ASOC painters’ group, is running at Kyeema Gallery, Capital Wines, Hall, until September 18.

On stage:

“DEMENTED” is the latest play by Ruth Pieloor, at The Q, Queanbeyan, August 17-20.

FIFTEEN Irish dancers – Eireborne – will be in town to celebrate Irish dance with a contemporary twist. Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm Saturday, August 20.

THE B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall) is enjoying a bit of variety with “WANNABE!” the Spice Girls Show on Wednesday, August 17 (wait-list only) and Harbhajan Mann, Canadian star of Punjabi music and cinema, at 6.30pm, Sunday, August 21.

FLAZEDA burlesque hub is running an open day with free classes all day and a free mini show at night. Unit 4/68 Emu Bank, Belconnen, 10am-7pm, Sunday, August 21.

Weekend music:

FRED Smith will perform a concert and release a single to mark Afghanistan’s national day/anniversary of the fall of Kabul and evacuation, at the National Press Club, Friday, August 19.

BANDONEON virtuoso Maggie Ferguson, will join Phoenix Collective for “A Night In Buenos Aires”, early and traditional works from Buenos Aires and by Astor Piazzolla. Tuggeranong Arts Centre 7pm, August 18 and Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, August 19.

CELLIST David Pereira and pianist Andrew Rumsey will perform Beach’s “Romance” and Franck’s “Sonata in A Major,” Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Saturday, August 20.

THE “Two Worlds” concert by Oriana Chorale will include music by Stephen Leek and the premiere of a new work by Chris Sainsbury and Daryll Griffin. Belconnen Arts Centre, 7.30pm Saturday, August 20 and repeated at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 7.30pm, August 25.

THE young choristers of the Woden Valley Youth Choir will perform a wide variety of songs from the story of the “Three Little Pigs” to folksongs from South Africa and Australian contemporary music. Wesley Music Centre, 6pm, Saturday, August 20 and 3pm, Sunday, August 21.

BRINDABELLA Orchestra is performing a program for young and old, at Weston Community Hub, 2pm, Sunday, August 21.