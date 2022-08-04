Artsday / Here come the highwaymen of song

What’s on at the weekend? HELEN MUSA lists some of the highlights in today’s “Artsday” column.

TEN Tenors will be in town with their “Highway Men” tour of new songs and favourites such as “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Nessun Dorma” and “Unchained Melody.” Canberra Theatre, 2pm & 7pm, Saturday August 6.

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra is performing “The Crowd & I“, a cinematic and musical collaboration between artistic director Richard Tognetti, director Nigel Jamieson, cinematographer Jon Frank and film and image makers across the world. Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday, August 6.

THE postponed production of the Joan Didion play, “The Year of Magical Thinking”, featuring Melbourne performer Jillian Murray is at last at The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm Friday, August 5 and 2pm, Saturday, August 6.

AUSSIE rock front man, Phil Jamieson, will be at UC HUB, 7pm, Friday, August 5.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s “Music In The Fields: Winter” will be at Pialligo Estate, 6.30pm, Saturday, August 6.

HETTY Kate and Creswick (Liam Budge) will perform a double bill of vocal jazz artistry at The Street Theatre, 8pm, Saturday, August 6.