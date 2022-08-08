Artsday / Motown tribute coming to Queanbeyan

“SONGS in the Key of Motown” is a tribute concert that features Spectrum, a vocal quartet in the style of the Four Tops. The Q, Queanbeyan, Thursday, August 11.

WESLEY Lunchtime series presents three outstanding students from the studio of Elena Nikulina performing piano works by Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin and Debussy. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, August 10.

REBUS Theatre is seeking expressions of interest from practising regional artists with an interest in arts leadership from Bega Shire, Eurobodalla Shire, East Gippsland, Queanbeyan Palerang Council or the ACT to take part in “Project Alchemy”, a well-funded, cross-disciplinary arts project. Inquiries about coming Zoom information sessions to 0403 815784.

THE ANU School of Music has four evening concerts featuring local and international pianists, August 8-11. Free for School of Music and Open School of Music staff and students.

CONTROVERSIAL Melbourne band Rancid Eddie is back with a new single, “Tiger Love” and playing at The Basement in Belconnen, 7pm, Thursday, August 11.

PHOTOACCESS opens three new exhibitions this week: “Aftercare” by Emily Portmann; “I am that I am – a deconstruction” by Prue Hazelgrove; and “Transcending Bodies”, featuring Xi Li, Meng-Yu Yan and Joseph Blair. Opening in PhotoAccess Gardens, Griffith, 6pm, August 11, the exhibitions continue in the Huw Davies Gallery until September 10.