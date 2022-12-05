Artsday / Words, music, sounds and static

The arts beat continues with another week of events and performances. “Artsday” columnist HELEN MUSA lists them here.

“FUNFERAL #3: James Joyce’s Radio Tower of Babel” is a program of words, music, sounds, noises, signals, static and interference inspired by “Finnegans Wake”, staged by Museyroom Productions at King O’Malley’s 131 City Walk, Civic, 7.30pm, Wednesday December 7.

WESLEY Music Scholars present “On the Road to Christmas,” where Zoë Loxley Slump on oboe, James Monro on cello, Ronan Apcar on piano and Yona Suon viola play “Sonata for Cello and Piano” in D minor with works by Ross Edwards and Brad Mehldau Wesley Music Centre 12.40pm, December 7.

JAMES Luke and Rachael Thoms appear in a Joni Mitchell-Charles Mingus tribute, inspired by the live album “Shadows and Light”, at Smiths Alternative, Civic, 7pm, Wednesday December 7.

HANDEL’S “Alcina”, featuring Emma Matthews and Rachelle Durkin with Graham Abbott as conductor, will be presented by National Opera at Llewellyn Hall, December 8 and 10.

ACT Hub in Kingston is staging a surprise run of “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde. Directed by Jarrad West and billed as “Oscar on the Wilde side”, it promises banter, love, greed, mystery, dual and mistaken identities, songs, laughter and beautiful people in outrageous costumes, playing to audiences seated at tables representing the Bunbury Tea Club (that’s a Wilde joke). December 8-17.