Attempted breakout at prison

TWO prisoners attempted to breakout of the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC).

The escape attempt, which took place last Saturday night (March 19), was detected by guards who “quickly” apprehend the inmates within the AMC, a spokesperson from the Justice and Community Safety Directorate (JACS) said.

CityNews understands that a chair and rope were used in the breakout attempt, and capsicum spray was used on inmates.

The escape attempt is being investigated by ACT Policing.

“ACT Corrective Services are also reviewing the circumstances of the incident, and taking action required to prevent similar incidents,” the JACS spokesperson said.