Belconnen storm clean-up could take months

MORE workers have joined clean up efforts in Belconnen following last month’s freak storm.

Twenty ACT Parks and Conservation service workers are on the ground helping Transport Canberra and City Services’ tree crews clean up debris and speed up the removal of fallen trees.

Belconnen was the hardest hit suburb in the storm on January 3, with strong winds and hail stones damaging homes and crushing cars.

Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel expects the clean up to take some time.

“Even with these extra resources, the large number of damaged trees and branches on public land means that the storm clean-up is going to take several months,” Mr Steel said.

Mr Steel said there has been more than 2000 requests for help logged through the ‘Fix My Street’ portal.

Clean-up crews have been working to remove fallen trees and debris from roads, driveways and pathways.

Clean-up efforts will then move to playgrounds, sportsgrounds and parks affected by the storm.