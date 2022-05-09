Big band with a big history

Arts editor HELEN MUSA highlights some of the best of Canberra’s upcoming arts events. It’s “Arts in the City”.

THE Blamey Street Big Band will celebrate its 20th birthday with a gala concert. “CityNews” music reviewer Ian McLean, who directed the band during its first 14 years and recently returned to conduct the band, has devised a program taking “a musical wander through a fascinating history”. At Harmonie German Club, May 21. Book at eventbrite.com.au or 6295 9853.

IRISH stand-up comedian and actor Jimeoin is next in the Q’s comedy line-up, threatening “a ferocious onslaught of gags and a constant stream of laughter”. At The “B”, The Bicentennial Hall, Queanbeyan, May 20. Book at theq.net.au

FLAUTIST Emma Sholl returns to perform CPE Bach’s flute concerto in D minor in the Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s next Llewellyn Series concert, “Miracles in the Age of Reason”. Conducted by early music specialist Benjamin Bayl, the program also features a suite from Rameau’s Platée, Richard Meale’s Cantilena Pacifica and Mozart’s Symphony No. 39. Llewellyn Hall, May 18-19.

CANBERRA Community Chorale is celebrating birds through classical and contemporary works. Dan Walker’s directing the concert at the North Belconnen Uniting Church, Melba, 3pm, May 22. Book at trybooking.com

THE Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council’s Acquisitive Art prize is coming up, with a $12,000 prize pool. The exhibition of shortlisted works runs at The Q, Queanbeyan, until June 11.

ART Song Canberra’s Season of Song 2022 presents “Schubert and Schiller”, a rare opportunity to hear Schubert’s music performed as it may have sounded in the decades immediately following its conception. The artists are tenor Koen van Stade and Neal Peres Da Costa, performing on an historic fortepiano. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, May 22. Book at trybooking.com

THERE’S a “mixtape gig” of ’80s pop and post-punk music and poetry planned for the Tathra Hotel, on the evenings of May 20-21. It stars Angie Hart, Heath Cullen, Inga Liljestrom, Michael Mooney and Michael Simic. Book at headlandfestival.com.au