Budget: $13m for drug and alcohol treatment

MORE than $13 million of the ACT budget will be spent on treatment and rehabilitation for alcohol and other drug dependence.

According to the ACT government, $6.4 million will be spent to support residential rehabilitation services, deliver more targeted treatments for meth addiction and establish a new support service for families and carers of people who use drugs.

The government says the boost will be supported by the continuation of the Watson Health Precinct redevelopment, which will include new facilities for Ted Noffs and CatholicCare and a dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander alcohol and other drug residential rehabilitation service.

A further $3 million will be dedicated to this residential rehabilitation service to facilitate site preparation, detailed design and commissioning work in partnership with Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services.

Further funding will be dedicated to the Ngunnawal Bush Healing Farm to transition it to a residential program, as well as for Canberra Script, the government’s real-time prescription monitoring service.