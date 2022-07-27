Budget: public health gets biggest spend

FUNDING for the ACT’s public healthcare system will be the largest area of expenditure in this year’s budget, as hospitals continue to feel the impact caused by COVID-19 and a growing population.

The ACT government will commit almost $30 million of this year’s budget to hit their target of delivering 60,000 elective surgeries over the four years to 2024-25.

An additional $5.7 million will be dedicated to providing an additional 900 endoscopies each year for the next two years.

The government says they will also deliver more Intensive Care Unit and inpatient beds at Calvary Hospital, with a $17 million spend across the inpatient environment and an expansion of outpatient services to meet increased demand.

Further funding for the Calvary Hospital will include the establishment of a new gestational diabetes mellitus service and expansion of the special care nursery. It comes as part of a $12.1 million package to deliver on the government’s 10-year maternity system reform plan “Maternity in Focus”.

The government will also spend more on specialist care for children and young people with $4.8 million to expand the community paediatrics team with a new Neurodevelopment and Behavioural Assessment and Treatment Service and more outpatient services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.