Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Call to fix ‘dangerous’ intersection

A DANGEROUS intersection near a Canberra primary school must be fixed “urgently”, the ACT Opposition says.

Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee has launched a petition on behalf of local residents, calling on the ACT government to upgrade the intersection at Red Hill Primary School, on La Perouse Street and Carnegie Crescent, to make it safer for children and road users.

“There have been a number of car crashes at this spot in recent times, including just last week, and for every serious accident, there are countless near misses,” Ms Lee says.

Despite a number of local residents raising serious concerns about safety at the intersection over the years, Ms Lee says: “Nothing has been done.”

“Traffic has significantly increased in the area which is making it more dangerous for children to walk, scoot or cycle to school,” Ms Lee says.

“Local residents are fed up with the Labor-Greens government continually saying they will look into it and yet doing nothing. This inaction is yet another example of the ACT government neglecting basic city services which is having serious consequences for the safety of Canberrans.”

 

One Response to Call to fix ‘dangerous’ intersection

alekskorich1 says: March 15, 2022 at 12:13 pm

Labor/Greens have done a lot for the ACT. Given the Liberal Govt’s non-performance in all matters, it’s no small wonder that people vote Labor in the ACT. The ACT Liberals would do well to be a bit more constructive instead of complaining all the time.

