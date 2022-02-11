Camping protesters told to go

ANTI-VACCINATION protesters camping at EPIC have been ordered to leave by Sunday (February 13).

EPIC management has told ACT Policing that camping at the site needs to cease by the end of the weekend.

“Significant planned work at EPIC needs to occur in the lead up to the upcoming Royal Canberra Show,” an ACT Policing spokesperson said.

“The venue must be clear of people and equipment for this work to occur safely.

“As such, people who do not have bookings at the venue past Saturday will be expected to leave by the end of this coming weekend.”

ACT Policing said it was is working with EPIC management to tell campers they would need to leave the site by Sunday.

The Lifeline Book Fair at EPIC is proceeding as planned this weekend, police said.

Visitors should consider using public transport if possible, as parking is limited.