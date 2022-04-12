Canberra trials an electric garbage truck

IN a two-week trial, the ACT government has introduced an electric garbage truck in an “important step” towards a zero emissions fleet.

The vehicle will be based at the government’s Allara Street depot in Civic, which has previously been fitted with charging infrastructure following an earlier electric tipper truck trial.

City Services Minister Chris Steel says the new trial will provide an understanding of the features and benefits of using zero emissions technology for heavy commercial vehicles.

“Tackling climate change in the ACT means we need to electrify private and public transport as soon as we can,” says Minister Steel.

“Transport currently accounts for more than 60 percent of our harmful emissions.”

The trial follows the introduction of 12 battery electric buses that have joined the ACT fleet this year. Mr Steel says a further 90 e-buses are also on the way.