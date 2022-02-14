Canberrans lose $2 million to romance scams

CANBERRANS lost almost $2 million to romance and dating scams in 2021, according to consumer watchdog Scamwatch.

Across the country, Scamwatch received 3400 reports from romance scam victims last year, with reported losses to these scams topping more than $56 million, up from $38.9 million in 2020.

ACT minister for consumer affairs Shane Rattenbury said Canberrans should be wary of cyber scams this Valentine’s Day (February 14). He said scammers are using a broad range of digital platforms to target victims including social media, dating websites, apps, and instant messaging services.

“But there are a number of steps people can take to protect themselves against scammers, including doing online checks such as a reverse image search to find out whether the profile photo of their romantic interest is legitimate,” said Mr Rattenbury.

“One of the best ways you can protect yourself is to never provide money or bank details to someone you have never met, even if you have known them online for several months.”