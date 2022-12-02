News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canine characters stepping out in Manuka

Here’s another of reader MIKE WELSH’s occasional shots of Canberra urban life. And you’ve got to love these characters, eight dogs padding over a crossing at Manuka yesterday (December 2). That’s it. No news point other than he seems to have seven of them looking at the camera. If you’ve ever tried to get one dog to look at the lens, you’ll know seven’s an amazing achievement!   

