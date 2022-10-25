Cantwell re-appointed ACT Electoral Commissioner

DAMIAN Cantwell has been re-appointed to the role of ACT Electoral Commissioner.

His five year appointment will involve overseeing the 2024 Legislative Assembly elections.

“I look forward to working with the Electoral Commission and leading the dedicated Elections ACT in delivering the highest possible standard of trusted, transparent, secure and accessible electoral services for the ACT, notably the Legislative Assembly election in October 2024 and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elected Body election in July 2024,” Cantwell said.

During his first five years as electoral commissioner, the former Army Brigadier successfully delivered the 2020 ACT election under the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cantwell served in the Australian Defence Force for 37 years, including high-level Defence Force liaison roles in the United States and senior roles assisting the Government of Afghanistan in the conduct of the 2009 Afghanistan election.

His term of appointment as electoral commissioner ends in October 2027.