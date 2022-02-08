News location:

Car crash closes Isabella Drive southbound

ISABELLA Drive is closed southbound between Hambridge Crescent and Benham Street following a car crash near the Chisholm Fire Station.

Emergency services are currently on scene and paramedics are treating three people for injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

