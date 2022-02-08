Car crash closes Isabella Drive southbound

ISABELLA Drive is closed southbound between Hambridge Crescent and Benham Street following a car crash near the Chisholm Fire Station.
Emergency services are currently on scene and paramedics are treating three people for injuries.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply