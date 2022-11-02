Car drives at police in Weston servo

A CAR was driven at police officers at a service station in Weston early yesterday morning (November 1).

About 12.20am, police were at the Ampol service station on Kirkpatrick Street when they went to speak to the occupants of a red Honda Civic.

As the officers approached the vehicle, it was driven at them before fleeing. No-one was injured.

The male driver of the vehicle was wearing a beige baseball cap, black face mask and dark clothing.

A female passenger is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with dark brown hair, wearing a red hoodie, black track pants and white runners.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the incident should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.