Coalition and ALP pledge funds for Googong sports club

THE coalition and federal Labor are promising funds to build a long-anticipated sports and recreation club in Googong.

On Wednesday (May 3) Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain announced an Albanese Labor government would provide the $2.5 million needed to complete the $8 million Googong Sports and Recreation Club, if its wins the May 21st election.

A day later, the pledge was matched by Liberal candidate Dr Jerry Nockles, who promised to do the same.

“The Morrison Government is backing the community of Googong in NSW with a $2.5 million commitment for the new Googong Sport and Recreation Club if re-elected in May,” Dr Nockles said.

The new facility, also being funded by the NSW government, will cater to a range of sports clubs in the area, while also providing a place for the community to socialise and host events as a purpose-built hospitality venue.

“Plans include function and meeting rooms, bar, bistro and café facilities, as well as change rooms and spectator amenities covering a wide range of junior and senior sports – netball, AFL, soccer, rugby, hockey and others,” said Ms McBain.

“The vision for this sports precinct has been sustained by this ambitious community for many years now.”

Construction is due to start in November.