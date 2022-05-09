News location:

Canberra CityNews

Monday, May 9, 2022

Coalition and ALP pledge funds for Googong sports club

Kristy McBain with local sports club representatives in Googong.

THE coalition and federal Labor are promising funds to build a long-anticipated sports and recreation club in Googong.

On Wednesday (May 3) Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain announced an Albanese Labor government would provide the $2.5 million needed to complete the $8 million Googong Sports and Recreation Club, if its wins the May 21st election.

A day later, the pledge was matched by Liberal candidate Dr Jerry Nockles, who promised to do the same.

“The Morrison Government is backing the community of Googong in NSW with a $2.5 million commitment for the new Googong Sport and Recreation Club if re-elected in May,” Dr Nockles said.

The new facility, also being funded by the NSW government, will cater to a range of sports clubs in the area, while also providing a place for the community to socialise and host events as a purpose-built hospitality venue.

“Plans include function and meeting rooms, bar, bistro and café facilities, as well as change rooms and spectator amenities covering a wide range of junior and senior sports – netball, AFL, soccer, rugby, hockey and others,” said Ms McBain.

“The vision for this sports precinct has been sustained by this ambitious community for many years now.”

Construction is due to start in November.

