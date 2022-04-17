Community folk share the festival fun

BLESSED with almost perfect Canberra autumn weather, the National Folk Festival has gone ahead this weekend with optimistic crowds flooding into Exhibition Park visibly relieved to be, at last, joining in a favourite community event.

It will be a while before the final figures are in but with the 4500 capacity Big Top, the Narragunnawali, pitched on the EPIC oval, the 3000 capacity Budawang theatre and other large venues, as well as the smaller stages, they’re expected to look good.

However, for many people it’s not the big-ticket items that make the Folk Festival, but sharing the enjoyment of wandering around, checking the craft on sale, sampling the multicultural food and enjoying outdoor juggling, hoop-tricks, art and dance along with a chance to catch up with old friends.

That’s what make the festival one of the most important items on the Canberra calendar.

The National Folk Festival concludes tomorrow, Monday, April 18, with the closing concert in the Narragunnawali tent, 5pm.