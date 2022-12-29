Concerns for missing Karabar girl

CHLOE Page, aged 12, was last seen at home in Karabar, about 1pm yesterday and police and family hold concerns for her welfare, given her age.

Chloe is described as Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, medium build, and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie covered in indigenous art, and either light green or black pants.

Anyone with information about Chloe’s whereabouts is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police Station on 6298 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.