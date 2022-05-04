Contractor selected for new Woden CIT

THE ACT government has selected Lendlease Building as its preferred contractor to design and construct the new Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) campus in Woden.

City Services Minister Chris Steel said the project will deliver modern and inviting educational facilities for 6500 students as well as new public and green spaces.

“Lendlease has a long history in Woden Town Centre and is experienced locally and internationally in the delivery of large, complex infrastructure projects. We are confident their expertise in design and construction will support the successful delivery of a sustainable, innovative and modern CIT campus with digitally-enabled learning spaces, activated common areas and integrated green spaces,” says Minister Steel.

The CIT will have facilities such as:

Smart classrooms

Simulated learning environments

Commercial kitchens

Hands-on training spaces to support students in IT, cyber security, hospitality and business

Youth Foyer housing to support vulnerable people undertaking training or study

Minister Steel also says targets have been set to attract more women into construction roles and strengthen the participation of indigenous enterprises.

The ACT Government says community consultation showed the public:

Want public spaces around Woden that are clean and well maintained (75 per cent)

Feel safer in public spaces which are activated by shops and cafes opening out to the public area (80 per cent) and are wide, open and well lit (54 per cent)

Believe the spaces and places around the transport interchange and new CIT campus should have lots of trees and green spaces (88 per cent), new food and beverage options (58 per cent) and easy access to local business, services (55 per cent) and public toilets (54 per cent)

Thinks signage is important to help navigate the precinct (79 per cent)

The campus is expected to be ready for students by 2025.

The ACT government is inviting the community for their input here.