Covid hospital numbers break record again

COVID hospitalisations in the ACT have hit a new record again today (July 13).

ACT Health has reported 142 people in Canberra are hospitalised with the virus, up from yesterday’s 140. Four people are in intensive care and three are on ventilators.

It comes as the territory recorded 1345 new cases of the virus, 796 via PCR tests and 549 via RATs.

There are now 7228 active cases of covid in the territory.