Covid hospital numbers fall again

COVID hospital numbers in the ACT have fallen again, but new case numbers have risen back up to near 1000.

ACT Health has recorded 151 people hospitliased with the virus today (July 26), down from the the 162 in yesterday’s figures. Only one person is in intensive care.

There were 949 new cases of the virus in the latest reporting period, 461 via PCR tests and 488 via RATs.

There are 5613 active cases in the territory.