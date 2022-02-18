Covid hospital numbers falling in southern NSW

THE Southern NSW Local Health District has reported there 15 people in hospital with COVID-19 (February 18), down from the 19 yesterday.

It’s the lowest number of hospital patients in more than three weeks and there are no people currently in intensive care.

The district recorded 231 new cases of the virus today, including 129 positive rapid antigen tests results and 102 positive PCR results.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

17 new cases in the Bega Valley

29 in Eurobodalla

42 in Goulburn Mulwaree

94 in Queanbeyan-Palerang

21 in the Snowy Monaro

3 in the Upper Lachlan

25 in the Yass Valley