Covid hospital numbers in southern NSW slightly fall

THERE are 19 people in southern NSW currently hospitalised with COVID-19, down from the 22 reported yesterday (January 31).

According to today’s figures from the Southern NSW Local Health District, three of those hospitalised are in intensive care.

The figures also show 227 new cases of covid (including PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests) throughout the district, with 93 detected in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region.

There are now 3258 total active cases throughout the district.

In southern NSW there are:

35 new cases in the Bega Valley LGA

30 in Eurobodalla

31 in Goulburn Mulwaree

19 in the Snowy Monaro

8 in the Upper Lachlan

11 in the Yass Valley