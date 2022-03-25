Crane company fined over construction worker death

A CRANE company has been fined $300,000 over the death of a construction worker at a building site in Canberra five years ago.

Herman Holtz, 62, was killed when a mobile crane trying to move a 10-tonne generator toppled on the University of Canberra Hospital worksite in 2016.

RAR Cranes was today (March 25) convicted of a Category 2 offence under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 and fined $300,000.

Construction company Multiplex was sentenced and fined $150,000 in November last year for the same incident.

Work Health and Safety Commissioner, Jacqueline Agius said she was pleased to see a conviction.

”The outcome today sends a strong message to duty holders – if you do the wrong thing, not only will you forever negatively impact a wide circle of people, but WorkSafe ACT will catch you, and you will be held to account,” Ms Agius said.

“My thoughts are with the Holtz family and their friends, particularly given that they revisit this tragic event repeatedly as the judicial system runs its course.”