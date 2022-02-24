Cullen calls for cash to help save arts centre

ACTOR-painter Max Cullen and his artist wife, Margarita Georgiadis, are the present-day custodians of the historic Coronation Theatre building in Gunning.

Now they’re seeking funds to assist with major renovation works to ensure that the heritage venue will continue to remain standing for Gunning and its performing artists, visual artists, community groups, touring audiences and stakeholders for many years into the future.

Max and Margarita have lovingly maintained the landmark building and adjoining gardens for the past 19 years, putting all their resources, time, money, passion, vision and energy into transforming the old theatre into a multi-discipline venue, the Gunning Arts Centre.

Under the one roof are The Picture House Gallery, The Picture House Studio, The Picture House Gardens and Creative Gunning premises.

Their fervent hope is to secure a NSW Creative Capital Grant Application for critical restoration work to the rusty original corrugated roof and adequate professional sound insulation of the auditorium interior walls, so they’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign to fulfil a prerequisite of this second stage of the grant application process.

They’ll also be hosting a “Max-a-Mania” movie night under the stars in The Picture House Gardens on April 2 to raise funds, details at southerntablelandsarts.com.au