Daily covid numbers keep falling

THE ACT has continued its run of falling daily covid infections, according to today’s (August 14) figures from ACT Health.

There were 310 reported new cases (173 PCR and 137 RAT) compared to yesterday’s 322 and Friday’s, 474.

Active cases are also continuing to drop with 2615 identified today compared with yesterday’s 2749 and 3941 this time last week.

Covid hospital patients are 139 today, about the same as the 140 cases this time last week. There are three people in intensive care and two on ventilators.