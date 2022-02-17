Density limits gone, dancing back in Canberra from tonight

COVID restrictions in Canberra will ease from 6pm tonight (February 18), the ACT government has confirmed.

All density limits that currently apply to restricted businesses and activities will be removed, and there will no longer be a requirement for businesses to display signage for capacity limits.

The requirement for patrons to be seated while eating and drinking in hospitality and licensed venues will be removed, and dancing will be permitted.

Ticketing and preregistration requirements for events will be removed.

Employees can return to the workplace where it suits them and their employer.

Check In CBR will still be required at businesses where it is currently mandated, and all businesses are still required to have a COVID-19 Safety Plan in place.

The easing of restrictions follows a similar relaxing of covid rules in NSW and Victoria. Capacity limits in hospitality venues across NSW will be removed and QR check-ins will only be required for certain settings like nightclubs or music festivals.

In the ACT, on February 21:

Elective surgery will resume at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, with a gradual return to full capacity in following days. (Non-essential elective surgery ceased at Calvary Public Hospital (but not at Canberra Hospital) on January 7 due to the impact of the Omicron wave.)

From 11.59pm February 21:

The mandatory quarantine period for unvaccinated international travellers will be reduced to seven days. Exemptions for unvaccinated travellers to enter the ACT to complete their quarantine period will continue to be required.

The requirement for international travellers to complete an online declaration form will be removed.

Testing requirements and restrictions on entering high-risk settings for international travellers will remain.

From 11.59pm February 25:

There will be changes to the current requirements to wear a face mask in indoor spaces, with further details to be announced next week.

Exemption requirements for all events will also be removed. However, events of more than 5,000 people will be asked to submit their COVID Safety Plans to ACT Health for review.

“Our case numbers have steadied, and we are cautiously optimistic about the autumn period,” said ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“While we recognise the situation could change if a new variant of concern emerges or there is a surge in cases, this step is designed to minimise the disruption of COVID-19 on our local businesses when it is safe to do so.

“The winter months will present increased risks, and the ACT Government will join national efforts to prepare for a period where our health system may come under significant strain.”