Drag show proves a ‘powerful infection’

Drag / “April Fools Drag Pageant,” hosted by Etcetera Etcetera and Belco Arts at Belconnen Arts Centre, April 1. Reviewed by JOE WOODWARD.

DRAG queens, drag kings and drag things were all the GO at Belco Arts on Friday night.

You could feel the buzz in the audience as they cued for drinks and laughed and talked with a kind of abandon one rarely sees in theatre foyers. I saw the show as a drag novice and I was in for a few surprises. Drag is certainly an art form with powerful connections between performers and audience.

Hosted by drag artist Etcetera Etcetera with perfect timing and amazing reassurance, “The Drag Pageant” featured some bizarre and yet engaging acts.

Beginning with the dexterous Ashtray Moona and followed by a deceptively sleek Beige Root, the pattern was set for divergent and fun-filled entertainment. Cassandra provided a visually stunning and nuanced presentation with the aptly named Dionysus Sin throwing out a few challenges with cleverly arranged movement and small doses of text.

Faux nee Phish created intrigue with deceptive costumes and finely paced reveal. Hoedown Hank was a surprise package in one; introducing the drag king.

Ravi Oli, another drag king, demonstrated exciting dance moves and devilish looks. Sparklemuffin showed satirical spark and Yummy the Drag Thing demonstrated imaginative use of space and props to engage the audience.

After the interval, each drag artist returned to demonstrate further talents with text, movement and diverse performance skills. The multi-dimensional aspects of each performer completed a balanced evening of imaginative fun.

But the key to the whole evening was Etcetera Etcetera. With spectacular costuming and visual appearance, it was the sharp and spontaneous quips and intelligent retorts that were at once barbs while being strangely inclusive. This was no nasty queen; rather a well-balanced and intelligent performer! One had a sense that Etcetera Etcetera drank in the atmosphere and focused the evening into a centripetal force that disrupted the linear patterns of everyday Canberra. The art form itself being such a powerful infection into otherwise staid conformity!