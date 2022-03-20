Dragon boating gets a lakeside boost

THE ACT government will spend $1.3 million to build facilities for dragon boating at Grevillea Park on Lake Burley Griffin at Barton.

Construction of the facilities, including boat storage, a training room, office and meeting rooms, a timekeeping room, change rooms and a marshalling area, will begin midway this year.

Once completed, the new facility will be sub-leased to Dragon Boat ACT, the governing body for the sport in the ACT, who will also contribute more than $200,000 to the project.

Donald Jenkin, president of Dragon Boat ACT, says: “The design is wonderful and we look forward to the completion of the new dragon boat facility.”