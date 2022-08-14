Drinking P-plater booked at 143km/h on Cotter Road

POLICE have booked a P-plater, 63km/h over the speed limit and failing a blood alcohol test.
The 20-year-old provisional licence holder, with four passengers in his blue Volkswagen utility, was clocked on Cotter Road, Curtin, on Friday (August 12) at about 9.15pm, doing 143km/h in the 80km/h zone.
Police followed the ute along Adelaide Avenue, Yarralumla, and say the driver temporarily lost control of the vehicle at a bend.
When stopped, he returned a positive roadside alcohol screen (provisional drivers are subject to a zero blood alcohol limit). When tested at City Police Station, the driver returned a breath analysis of 0.049.
He will face court at a later date.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply