News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 6°/8° | Sunday, August 14, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Drinking P-plater booked at 143km/h on Cotter Road

The police speeding monitor of the driver in the 80km/h zone on Cotter Road.

POLICE have booked a P-plater, 63km/h over the speed limit and failing a blood alcohol test.

The 20-year-old provisional licence holder, with four passengers in his blue Volkswagen utility, was clocked on Cotter Road, Curtin, on Friday (August 12) at about 9.15pm, doing 143km/h in the 80km/h zone.   

Police followed the ute along Adelaide Avenue, Yarralumla, and say the driver temporarily lost control of the vehicle at a bend.

When stopped, he returned a positive roadside alcohol screen (provisional drivers are subject to a zero blood alcohol limit). When tested at City Police Station, the driver  returned a breath analysis of 0.049.

He will face court at a later date.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews