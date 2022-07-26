Drug claims: ‘I’m so glad this has come to surface’

“CITYNEWS” has received an overwhelming response to its prison exclusive that revealed allegations of a drug-taking culture among some corrections officers at Canberra’s jail.

In “CityNews” on May 12, Tim Rust – a former senior director of operations at Canberra’s prison – blew the lid on a long-standing culture of drug taking among some corrections officers at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC).

In the weeks following publication of the story, “CityNews” has been contacted by a stream of readers who aired similar claims to the concerning allegations levelled against prison officers by Mr Rust.

Mr Rust’s allegations – which have been referred to the ACT Integrity Commission – include cocaine-fuelled staff parties, hot-tub photos with senior and junior prison staff, an affair with an ex-inmate, and attempts by prison authorities not to fully investigate the substance of the matters.

In an email to “CityNews”, a former colleague of the whistleblower – who worked as a corrections officer between 2016 and 2020 – lent his weight to Mr Rust’s claims about a drug-fuelled party culture amongst some prison staff.

Rust – who left corrective services last year – told “CityNews” it was widely known among staff that private drug parties were being attended by a core group of 10 prison officers, nicknamed the “Bali 10”.

“I knew Tim Rust and can confirm 100 per cent that what he has spoken out about is correct,” the former corrections officer said in the email.

“I had heard rumours about those parties and knew three officers involved. “They also did drugs at other venues.”

The former prison employee – who wished to remain anonymous – felt encouraged by the fact that Mr Rust’s claims were publicly aired.

“I am so glad this has come to the surface,” the former officer said.

The email also outlined serious incidents of bullying between prison officers at the AMC.

“What has not come to light was the bullying between officers that management refused to acknowledge,” the former officer wrote.

“I was targeted and sustained an injury due to bullying. I reported it but management did nothing.

“They did an internal investigation after I insisted I wanted an external [one].

“The officer that injured me deliberately was a senior officer. She received no reprimand. I was forced to resign due to my injury.”

Other allegations made by Mr Rust include an affair between a prison officer and an ex-detainee that involved drug taking.

In response to Mr Rust’s revelations, two ex-wives of former prison officers – who didn’t want to be named – told “CityNews” that their husbands were having affairs with inmates.

“I reported to Corrections that he was having an affair with a detainee, and nothing happened, it was swept under the carpet,” one ex-wife told “CityNews”.

“I didn’t know who I was married to,” the other ex-wife said.

“I knew he was dating an inmate.”

One of the ex-wives, who had attended a staff Christmas function with her then corrections officer husband, expressed her disgust at the behaviour of prison officers and left the party feeling “nauseated” by what she saw.

“Everyone was so drug affected that they didn’t seem to care what they were doing,” the ex-wife said.

“There’s a massive drinking and drug culture. It’s incestuous, and they cover for everyone.

“After attending one social occasion I vowed never to return. It was disgusting and made my stomach turn.”

Both of the former wives of prison officers point the finger of blame at corrections for allowing inappropriate workplace behaviour to go unchecked.

“It’s not a good environment at all,” one of the ex-wives said.

“There’s a slippery slope between who you look up to and who you become.

“I really hope some justice comes to those who are having these parties, using cocaine, and glorifying their power. They need to be brought down.”

The woman expressed gratitude for Mr Rust’s decision to speak up about prison workplace culture.

“If I could shake Mr Rust’s hand for speaking out, I would,” one ex-wife said.

“Corrections ruined my life. They [prison officers] have a standing in the community, they are supposed to be the wall between us and some not-so-savoury people, and yet they are worse.”

The article also garnered a strong reaction on Facebook.

“Absolutely disgusting…,” said Lina Vmz.

“Yes and they will threaten and sack anyone who speaks up about this #corruption,” Jane Smith said.

While some considered it an important issue to be raised, others didn’t.

“What’s the big deal,” Johnny Williams said.

“What pple [people] do outside of business hours in their business,” said Jasmine Lee.

Some weeks after publication of the story, both the former ACT Corrections Minister Shane Rattenbury and current Corrections Minister Mick Gentleman denied knowing about the published allegations.

Know something? Email belinda@citynews.com.au