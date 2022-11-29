Duelling drivers hit 162 clicks on Gungahlin Drive

TWO “duelling” drivers have been caught on Gungahlin Drive racing at more than 70km/h over the speed limit.

Police spotted a black BMW travelling above the posted limit of 90km/h at about 9.15pm last night (November 28). It moved into the right lane to overtake a silver BMW and soon after, both vehicles accelerated away.

Police followed both vehicles clocking their speed at a maximum of 162km/h.

The drivers, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were each issued an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h – incurring a fine of $1841 and six demerit points.

Police say that recent legislative changes proposed by the ACT government would see future offences of this type incur an immediate licence suspension and the ability for police to seize vehicles.