Easter surprise as chocolate eggs recalled

FOOD Standards Australia New Zealand is warning of a chocolate egg recall by manufacturer Ferrero Australia of its Kinder Easter Basket 120g (6x20g), Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100g, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Surprise Maxi – Natoons 100g due to potential microbial contamination.

The warning says these products have been available for sale at Coles, Woolworths, Target, Kmart, Big W, independent food retailers including IGA and petrol stations, and online.

Consumers should not eat these products and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. More information here.