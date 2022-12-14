Eating disorder clinic opens next year

A clinic offering treatment and support for young people with an eating disorder will open in Braddon next year.

Opening in February 2023, the service will deliver early intervention treatment, and will be run by CatholicCare.

The ACT Government has provided $230,000 in annual funding for CatholicCare to deliver the service, with the Commonwealth Government matching funding for the next four years.

Minister for Mental Health Emma Davidson hopes the service will improve outcomes for patients and reduce demand on specialist and acute inpatient services.

“We know people with eating disorders often do not seek help, with only an estimated 5 to 15 per cent of people with eating disorders accessing treatment,” said Davidson.

“Those who do seek treatment often do so between 4 and 10 years after the onset of the disorder, meaning they usually require more intensive specialist support and acute care.

“The early intervention service will deliver targeted support at a crucial time to ensure Canberrans with an eating disorder and disordered eating behaviours get the help they need.”