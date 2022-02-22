Federal government to fund ACT road upgrades

THREE road safety upgrades will be rolled out across Canberra this year following a $2.25 million funding boost from the federal government.
The funding is set to support improvements for cyclist safety along Cotter Road and the Belconnen Bikeway along Haydon Drive, as well as the installation of a new safety barrier along Brindabella Road.
Senator for the ACT Zed Seselja said the projects will start rolling out in coming weeks and are expected to be completed by mid-2022.
According to the government the upgrades will aim to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on Canberra roads, as well as create 15 jobs and new opportunities for businesses and suppliers.
