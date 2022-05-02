Feted Rupert reveals a passion for Hendrix

Arts in the City, with HELEN MUSA

CANBERRA born-and-bred classical guitarist Rupert Boyd, who now lives in New York, has been named “new artist of the month” in the April edition of the oldest American classical music magazine, “Musical America”. He gives full credit to the joys of having grown up in Canberra, where he purports to have been fond of cricket, swimming and catching yabbies – and Jimi Hendrix.

“REBEL” is billed as a tribute to David Bowie, a night of music, glam rock, acrobatics, aerials and a sideshow. It’s part of Belco Arts’ aim to get punters back into the theatre. At Belconnen Arts Centre, May 20-21. Book at belcoarts.com

QL2 Dance has launched a new film, “Unavoidable Casualty”, available until May 8 at ql2.org.au

WERGAIA/Wemba singer-songwriter Alice Skye has been making waves with her articulate lyrics on love, loss, and life in the album “I Feel Better but I Don’t Feel Good”. She’ll be at the Courtyard Studio, May 12. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

AFTER a covid-related postponement, The Song Company’s program about the life and work of Beatrix Potter is coming to town. “Becoming Beatrix” features former Canberra soprano Chloe Lankshear and art song specialist Francis Greep in a sweep through songs portraying women from several centuries. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, May 14. Book at the.song.company

“JEFFREY Smart” at the National Gallery closes on May 15. Book at nga.gov.au