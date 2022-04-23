Fire at the Kingston shops

ACT Fire & Rescue report they have extinguished a fire at the at the Cusack Centre Shops at Kingston.

They say firefighters are working to ventilate the building due to heavy smoke.

It is believed the fire started in an electrical appliance within a shop.

The building was closed at the time therefore no evacuations were required. Firefighters will remain on scene until the building and surround area is deemed safe.

Eyre Street is currently closed between Jardine Street and Kennedy Street in Kingston and the community is asked to avoid the area.