Firefighters contain ‘major’ blaze in Hume

FIREFIGHTERS this morning (December 27) contained a “major” structure fire that blazed overnight at a recycling facility in Hume.

ACT Fire & Rescue crews are expected to remain on scene for several days until the material is completely extinguished. The facility contained co-mingled recycling products including cardboard, plastic and glass.

Emergency Services says smoke is likely to be visible across the south Canberra region, including Jerrabomberra, Queanbeyan, Tralee and surrounding NSW communities. If affected, close windows and remain indoors.

Recycling materials will be temporarily stored in a location at the Mugga Lane landfill while alternate arrangements to manage residential recycling are put in place. In the short-to-medium term this may involve transporting recyclables to alternative locations for processing.

A local road closure is in place at John Cory Road, Hume. The Monaro Highway and Mugga Lane remain open. The community is asked to avoid the area.