Five years after Grenfell, cladding program ends

A program to remove dangerous flammable cladding from 23 government buildings in Canberra has been completed.

The program ran for almost two years and removed cladding from a number of government-owned buildings including the ACT Magistrates Court, buildings at the Canberra Hospital, the Griffin Centre, the National Convention Centre, the Belconnen Community Health Centre, and government schools.

The completion of the work comes more than five years after the government first ordered an audit of its buildings to identify the flammable cladding.

The audit followed a deadly fire in the Grenfell Tower building in London, a council housing block which had been fitted with flammable cladding.

Minister for Sustainable Building and Construction Rebecca Vassarotti said more than 4,000 square metres, or 24 tonnes, of cladding panels were removed from education sites in Canberra alone, and recycled.

“Not only has this project reduced the risk posed by combustible cladding, but its recycling program means the materials removed from ACT Government owned buildings can be repurposed,” she said.

Schools sites where cladding was removed included Gungahlin College, Arawang Primary School, Erindale College, Yarralumla Primary School, Palmerston Primary and Melrose High School.